Recreation Preschool & Tot Classes

Coronado Recreation and Golf Services strives to serve our young residents by offering activities that stimulate mental growth, add to developing skills, and provide the ability to explore new experiences.

This fall we are offering preschoolers the opportunity of exploration and growth through programs such as, Little Jammaroos music camp, offered on Mondays at 10 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.; CETA -Creative Exploration Through Arts on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. and noon; or KinderDance and KinderGym on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:15 a.m. and at 11 a.m. These programs are specially designed for children ages 3 to 5 years old to prepare, challenge and inspire them for future learning in school.

The Recreation Department also has after-school enrichment opportunities for school age children. All camps start Monday, September 21, so check out the City’s website at www.coronado.ca.us/register to sign-up. All class times, locations and age requirements can be found online through your city account. Please contact staff if you have additional questions or need assistance at 619-522-7342.