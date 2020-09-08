14 Minute Documentary is a Must Watch Video – Do Not Drink & Drive

The Coronado Times is sharing the below 14 minute video to remind everyone about the life-changing and often, life-ending repercussions of drinking and driving. Please watch this video and share it if you feel moved to do so.

Sometimes the hardest stories to tell are the most important ones. In Falling, one fateful day changed a CHP officer’s personal and professional life in an unimaginable way. Impaired driving comes down to a simple choice. Making the wrong decision can destroy families and communities.

Impaired-driving crashes claim over 10,000 lives per year; we urge you to make the right choice every time and designate a sober driver.

Falling was entirely produced internally by CHP employees, but we could not have done it without the help of many people and wish to extend a special thanks to: The Latulippe Family, Valley Center High School, Superintendent Ron McCowan, CHP Border Division, and the CHP Oceanside Area Office.

Coronado High School hosts “Every 15 Minutes” for Seniors each year. Here is the recap from last year: