Keeping it Clean on a Hot Morning

by Ivan Dunn

On a very hot Labor Day weekend, three volunteers from the Coronado Rotary Club braved the heat, rode their bikes to the Cays from 7th Street and D Ave. to clean up trash along the wall next to the Strand Bike Path. Past President Tom Mitchell, Past President Ivan Dunn, and Frank Spitzer led the charge to support a new club committee entitled “Committee to Support the Environment.” Many passing bikers and runners waved and thanked the three Rotarians for their volunteer support. The new committee has been formed to support a new “Focus Area” of Rotary International titled “SUPPORT THE ENVIRONMENT.”

