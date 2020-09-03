Trending: Election | Social Justice | COVID
Friday, September 4, 2020

Community News

New to Coronado? Aloha Club is here!

By Coronado SAFE

WHAT IS THE ALOHA CLUB?

The Aloha Club is a program of Coronado SAFE to help welcome new families to Coronado. Making connections in your new community is a critical part of building resiliency within your family, and our goal at Coronado SAFE is to empower youth and families with the tools and resources to navigate life. Our Aloha Club matches new families with existing ones in the community to serve as a resource and help build connections throughout the year. Together, with our partners, we’ve collected a few items, coupons, and insider tips to share with new families. Please complete the form on our website so we, and our partners, can hand deliver a basket of goodies to your home!

Sign up at: coronadosafe.org/new-to-coronado

WE’RE LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS!

We are seeking volunteers to match with new families and/or help assemble and deliver welcome bags. For more information please contact us at info@coronadosafe.org.

Coronado SAFE

