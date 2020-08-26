Pets of the Week: June & Cash, a Bonded Canine Pair for Adoption

June and Cash Will Walk the Line that Leads to your Heart…

Epic duo June and Cash were found as strays wandering together on Isabella Avenue. This bonded pair is looking for a quiet and comfortable forever home where their new people can build up their confidence and shower them with the love they deserve.

June and Cash are both sweet but shy, and are best suited for a dog-savvy adult family who will help them come out of their shells.

They are currently living with a foster family who is showing them the ropes, and making sure they get snuggles and soft beds! Cash enjoys watching TV with the family while June enjoys resting in her very own dog bed.

Just like their namesakes, these pups are very bonded, and must be adopted together.

Spry and sporty, these two would love a little space for exercise in their new living situation. They also love a good walk and are great on leash!

June’s Stats: Chihuahua Mix, female, DOB: November 2010 (9 years old), 12 pounds, shots up to date, spayed, microchipped, house trained

Cash’s Stats: Chihuahua Mix, male, DOB: November 2012 (7 years old), 15 pounds, shots up to date, neutered, microchipped, house trained

June and Cash are a bonded pair, and must be adopted together. Adoption fee: $150 (for both dogs)

Are you looking for an epic love story to unfold before you? Submit an online adoption application for June & Cash today! If you have any questions, please email us at dogadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org. And please check out their full profiles at http://www.pawsofcoronado.org/dogs-for-adoption/.