Fundraiser for Michael Keenan Family



As most of you know, the Keenan family very suddenly and unexpectedly lost their rock – Michael. He was an amazing father, friend, grandfather, son, brother, and the Coronado Handyman. He was known and loved by so many.

We are raising funds to help support his daughters and his grandchildren during these unfortunate times and the financial burden that has now been put on the family. Many of you know that Madison and Jackson recently moved in with him, and now the girls have a lot on their plate to figure out. Michael took care of and loved everyone he encountered, and we would love to be able to reciprocate that to his family in this time of need.

There are a lot of expenses that have suddenly arisen, so anything and everything helps. Thank you so much for your support!

Click here to learn more. There is also a “meal train” set up – learn more.

Source: gofundme