Sunday, July 26, 2020

Military

Coronado Marines Elect New Leadership

By Managing Editor

The Coronado Marine Corps League swore in new leadership on the 25th of July in a time-honored ceremony held at the Coronado golf course.

Chris Ellinger was sworn in as Commandant, Allen Broughton as Senior Vice Commandant, Bill Pate as Junior Vice Commandant and Jim Jamison as Staff Judge Advocate.

The celebration consisted of swearing in the new leadership team and passing the Marine Corps Flag from the former Commandant, Rob Buzby, to the new Commandant, Chris Ellinger.

The Coronado Marine Corps League had a very successful year since their charter began in June 2019. They partnered with the local VFW, post 2422, for outstanding events such as the Coronado Dart League, Oktoberfest, chili cook-off, Toys-for-Tots campaign and the 2020 Memorial Day celebration. “The Coronado VFW has been a huge player in our success over the last year. Chuck Lucas, Dennis Costa and the entire VFW team have always supported the Coronado Marines and we couldn’t be more grateful for their support and hospitality” said Rob Buzby, the outgoing Commandant.

Chris Ellinger, who served as the Senior Vice Commandant since June 2019, said “We look forward to building on the strong values of the founding leadership. We are lucky to have such a great team who share in the vision of supporting our Marine Corps family, as well as our wonderful Coronado community.”

The Coronado Marine Corps League is a non-profit organization that helps local Marines and their families, as well as other worthy causes in our community.
Learn more about your Coronado Marine Corps League by visiting their website at https://coronadomarines.org

 

