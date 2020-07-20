Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Tracking COVID-19: 102 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

Statistics from the County of San Diego with data through July 19, 2020.

By Managing Editor

The 102 Coronado cases are cumulative since March 2020 and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy zip code (92135). The number is up from 79 one week ago. San Diego County does not regularly provide statistics of hospitalizations, deaths or recoveries by city, only number of cases. However, last week The Coronado Times did receive this PDF of deaths by zipcode. The 92118 zip code of residence was reported as between 1 and 5 deaths.

76 Cumulative Cases in 92118 (Coronado Residential):

76 cumulative cases have been confirmed in Coronado based on zip code 92118 as of July 19, 2020. Chart showing only since beginning of June for clarity.

26 Cumulative Cases in 92135 (Coronado Naval Air Station North Island):

26 cumulative cases have been confirmed in Coronado based on zip code 92135 as of July 19, 2020.

Coronado as City of Residence, Daily Positive Tests:

Additional graphs and information can be found at this link which is updated regularly:

Tracking San Diego COVID-19 Cases

 

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Keep it civil. Comments may be removed or closed if they violate Terms of Service.

Avatar
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.”Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Whoever Runs On a Law and Order Platform in November Will Win

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Mary ScyocurkaOn May 4th an 18 year old Coronado High School student was robbed on Orange Avenue. He was selling a gold chain...
Read more

There Are No Easy Answers, But Coronado Goes Above and Beyond

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Richard Bailey, Mayor, City of CoronadoSometimes there are no easy answers, especially during a once every hundred years pandemic.On July 13, confronted...
Read more

Casey Tanaka Announces Candidacy for City Council

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey Tanaka From March through to the present, I have gone into my classroom on most every weekday to stay sharp on future...
Read more

I am Conflicted About How and When to Reopen Public Schools

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Casey TanakaI am conflicted about how and when to reopen public schools. I cannot help but notice that stores like Vons and...
Read more

