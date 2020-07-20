Tracking COVID-19: 102 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

The 102 Coronado cases are cumulative since March 2020 and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy zip code (92135). The number is up from 79 one week ago. San Diego County does not regularly provide statistics of hospitalizations, deaths or recoveries by city, only number of cases. However, last week The Coronado Times did receive this PDF of deaths by zipcode. The 92118 zip code of residence was reported as between 1 and 5 deaths.

76 Cumulative Cases in 92118 (Coronado Residential):

26 Cumulative Cases in 92135 (Coronado Naval Air Station North Island):

Coronado as City of Residence, Daily Positive Tests:

Additional graphs and information can be found at this link which is updated regularly: