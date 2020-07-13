Tracking COVID-19: 79 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

The 79 Coronado cases are cumulative since March 2020 and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy zip code (92135). The number is up from 63 one week ago. San Diego County does not provide statistics of hospitalizations, deaths or recoveries by city, only cases. However, last week The Coronado Times received this PDF from the County showing at least one Coronado resident death has occurred. At publication time we did not have new information.

56 Cumulative Cases in 92118 (Coronado Residential):

23 Cumulative Cases in 92135 (Coronado Naval Air Station North Island):

Additional graphs and information can be found at this link which is updated regularly: