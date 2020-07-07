Trending: COVID-19 | Social Justice
Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Tracking COVID-19: 63 Total Coronado Cases Since March – Plus San Diego Stats

Statistics from the County of San Diego with data through July 5, 2020.

By Managing Editor

The 63 Coronado cases are cumulative since March 2020 and these reported cases are split between Coronado residential zip code (92118) and Navy zip code (92135). The number is up from 46 one week ago. San Diego County does not provide statistics of hospitalizations, deaths or recoveries by city, only cases. However, the Union-Tribune places at least one death in Coronado, but The Coronado Times has not been able to confirm this.

There is a one case discrepancy between the Coronado city number and the two zip code numbers.

43 Cumulative Cases in 92118 (Coronado Residents):

43 cumulative cases that have been confirmed in Coronado based on zip code 92118 as of July 5, 2020.

19 Cumulative Cases in 92135 (Coronado Naval Air Station North Island):

19 cumulative of cases that have been confirmed in Coronado based on zip code 92135 as of July 5, 2020.

Additional graphs and information can be found at this link which is updated regularly:

Tracking San Diego COVID-19 Cases

