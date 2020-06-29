Recreation and Golf Services Dance Camps for Summer 2020

- Advertisement -

This summer Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is offering seven different dance camps!

The “Cheer and Dance Camps” are the perfect to place to learn chants, tricks and dance routines! Cheer and Dance Camps are offered the week of July 20-24.

“Dance Fusion”, July 13-17 is for the dancer who wants to learn a variety of dance styles from around the world including Salsa and Afro-Cuban.

“Dance Camp”, July 27-31, is the best way for a child to learn ballet, jazz and contemporary dance.

“Hip Hop Camps” are open the weeks of July 6-10 and August 3-7. There, campers will learn the newest dance steps.

Dancers who are interested in auditioning for the “Heart to Art (H2A) Dance Team Camp” should attend the “H2A Prep Workshop Camps” scheduled for August 10 – 14, from 10:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. for kids ages 6 – 8 years old or 1 – 4 p.m. for kids 9 -14 years old. In this new camp, dancers will learn dance routines, performance skills and how the team audition process works.

At the end of each week, participants will demonstrate their new skills in one awesome Zoom performance. All these dance camps are held at the Coronado Community Center.

Preschool aged dancers are welcomed in the Kamp KinderDance® on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:15 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. Especially designed for three to five year olds, these one hour camps will be filled with movement activities, dance skills and tumbling techniques. Kamp KinderDance® is located at the Club Room and Boathouse, sessions are July 13-31 and August 3-14.

Space is limited in each camp. Register for Recreation and Golf Services camps online at www.coronado.ca.us/register or by phone at (619) 522-7342.