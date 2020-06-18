COVID-19 in San Diego:
Thursday, June 18, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
“Agitated” Pedestrian on Bridge Taken into Police Custody

By Coronado Times

Details of this incident were published by the Coronado Police Department via their Facebook page:

At 10:47 am this morning, we received several 9-1-1 calls of a man walking across the San Diego – Coronado Bridge. Coronado Police and CA Highway Patrol Officers arrived on scene and noticed the man was holding a large rock in one hand, and a face mask in the other. Officers made continuous announcements over the PA system for the man to stop and talk with them. The man was non-compliant and continued walking over the bridge, jumping over the median from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes of traffic. The man was highly agitated and when officers attempted to negotiate with the man, he stated that he wanted the police to shoot him. The man continued walking towards officers and was non-compliant. In order to prevent him from hurting himself or others, an officer deployed a Taser, which was ineffective, the officer then deployed a less lethal bean bag which hit the man in his leg. Officers took the man into custody, and immediately rendered first aid. The 27-year old man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and will receive mental health services.

The bridge will be closed for the duration of the investigation.

The bridge is now open in both directions.

