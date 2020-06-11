COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Thursday, June 11, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Education

Coronado High School Seniors Navigating Next Adventures

By Chloe Berk

CHS graduate

After a tumultuous spring semester, the Coronado High School class of 2020 is looking ahead to their next adventures. While some students are still finalizing their future plans, several graduating seniors shared their plans while acknowledging that those plans might be further impacted by the continuing COVID pandemic.

Senior Class Vice President Lilly Grimes will attend Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Lilly shared that her freshman classes will be a mix of in-person and online classes. Lilly also expects that housing will be impacted as the University hopes to offer single person occupancy dorm rooms. Lilly will enjoy the seasons of Indiana but said Indiana University’s fall semester will end before Thanksgiving ensuring she can spend some of the winter back in sunny Coronado before returning to campus in February 2021.

Cole Mullins is planning to attend Fordham University in New York City where he will represent California among the 2,200 entering students. Currently, Fordham is planning the fall 2020 semester to be 100% online. In April 2020, New York was the epicenter of America’s COVID-19 crisis but health statistics have been improving and Cole is looking forward to moving to New York City. Cole intends to study political science with the pre-law track.

Kort Grossman is planning to attend Northern Arizona University located in Flagstaff, Arizona. Kort has learned that NAU is planning the fall semester to begin August 12 so students can finish fall classes before Thanksgiving break. Arizona in general, has not been greatly affected by COVID-19, however the city of Flagstaff has been one of the heaviest targeted spots. NAU already offers extensive online education options so online learning is also a viable option for students who choose.

Abi Whittemore is planning to attend Chapman University in Orange, California starting this fall. Chapman informed incoming students that they are, “optimistically planning for a safe return in the fall with social distancing and safety constraints in place.” While Abi is excited to be on campus, she recognizes that classes, dorms, dining halls, and other activities will likely be modified for safety reasons. Abi is planning to major in biochemistry and is really excited to get away from San Diego for college!

Fall 2020 will undoubtedly offer a host of challenges and opportunities that our CHS seniors are well equipped to navigate. The Coronado community congratulates all graduating seniors and wishes them the best as they prepare for the next chapter of their lives.

Oh the Places You'll Go
Chalk art outside the high school created for the graduating seniors by two underclassmen CHS students.

 

Avatar
Chloe Berk
Chloe has called Coronado home since she could walk or talk and considers herself a true Islander. She is currently a student at Coronado High School and a writer for the Islander Times. After studying and writing articles, she enjoys volleyball, the beach, and her newly-adopted dogs from PAWS.

