Update: Coronado Bridge Open in Both Directions

6/1/20 Update at 10pm: The bridge has been reopened in both directions.

6/1/20 Update at 5:55pm: The bridge is now closed in both directions for an unknown duration.

The San Diego – Coronado Bridge has been closed to vehicles going westbound. The Coronado Times reached out to the Coronado Police Department and according to Lea Corbin, Community Relations, “Caltrans closed it due to protesters in the area.”

An electronic notice was sent out at 3:52pm from the CPD:

Advisory: The Coronado Bay Bridge is closed on the WB side for an unknown duration.. Thank you for your patience.

Yesterday, the bridge was closed in both directions due to protesters. It was closed for 15 hours and re-opened early this morning.

Videos from previous day (5/31/20):

