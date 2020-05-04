The Henry Coronado: Cinco de Mayo #TacoTuesday Family Pack

May 5, 2020 is Cinco de Mayo and #TacoTuesday at The Henry Coronado. Call 619-762-1022 or order online to pre-order your Family Pack.
- $50 Family Pack – available for pick-up on Monday, May 4th and Tuesday, May 5th
Serves 4-6
- Machaca Beef Tacos | Corn & Flour Tortillas | Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas | Black Beans & Rice | Queso | Guacamole | Chips & Salsa
- Cinco de Mayo Add-On:
- $11: Add Classic or Spicy Margaritas (serves two)
The Henry is located at 1031 Orange Avenue, Coronado
-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter