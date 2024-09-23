Listening and Learning: A Message from Andrew Gade

Promoted post submitted and paid for by Andrew Gade for Coronado City Council 2024

I started working at the age of 10 and have worked over a dozen different jobs in a variety of fields. Each job has awarded a different skill set and helped me broaden my overall knowledge. I am a hard worker, a good multitasker, and am not scared to get my hands dirty. As an owner of a small business, I pride myself in offering exceptional customer service while working hand in hand with my employees daily. It’s my willingness to listen, learn, collaborate, and affect change that will enable me to offer balanced representation.

Our local elections are non-partisan, and I feel it’s extremely important that our elected officials lead by example. I have always been an independent and I even started Policy Over Politics five years ago with the intent of moving away from this toxic partisan culture we find ourselves in. Our local issues have nothing to do with partisan politics, so let’s keep it that way. With mutual respect, working together, and listening to each other, we can focus on what matters most.

Since moving to Coronado, I’ve immersed myself in local life, keen to understand the intricate dynamics that make this place so unique. It’s a blend of dedicated residents, charitable foundations, and the tireless efforts of our city employees and elected officials; all working together in a symbiotic relationship that enables Coronado to flourish.

I have become very involved in the past few years and have gained invaluable insight into what makes Coronado such a unique city. I’m a member of the Mobility Commission, the Fourth of July board, a Rotarian, member of the Chamber of Commerce, Yacht Club, and the Island Beer Club. In addition to my current involvement, I also support various local organizations, including the Coronado Historical Association, Emerald Keepers, FOCUS, Coronado Schools Foundation, PAWS, and Safe Harbor Coronado.

As I’ve been walking around the Village and Cays for the past three months, I have gained a unique perspective on issues affecting residents in different parts of town. For a geographically small city, we have distinctively different areas with their own unique challenges. Conversations have enabled me to understand our past while discussing options for improving our future. I hear a lot about how the city has grown and lost its small-town charm, and while change is inevitable, we must do everything we can to protect what we have that still makes our city so special.

It’s hard sometimes to portray how much I truly care about the future of Coronado and our region in general. I have been passionately advocating for hard working, honest people most of my adult life. Some would say that my tenure within the city limits has some sort of effect on my ability to represent what is best for residents. Given the chance and time to prove my abilities, I guarantee that I won’t disappoint. As your councilman, I look forward to working together to shape our community’s future.

