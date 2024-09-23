Monday, September 23, 2024
PeopleSponsored

Listening and Learning: A Message from Andrew Gade

2 min.
Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner

Promoted post submitted and paid for by Andrew Gade for Coronado City Council 2024

I started working at the age of 10 and have worked over a dozen different jobs in a variety of fields. Each job has awarded a different skill set and helped me broaden my overall knowledge. I am a hard worker, a good multitasker, and am not scared to get my hands dirty. As an owner of a small business, I pride myself in offering exceptional customer service while working hand in hand with my employees daily. It’s my willingness to listen, learn, collaborate, and affect change that will enable me to offer balanced representation.

Our local elections are non-partisan, and I feel it’s extremely important that our elected officials lead by example. I have always been an independent and I even started Policy Over Politics five years ago with the intent of moving away from this toxic partisan culture we find ourselves in. Our local issues have nothing to do with partisan politics, so let’s keep it that way. With mutual respect, working together, and listening to each other, we can focus on what matters most.

Since moving to Coronado, I’ve immersed myself in local life, keen to understand the intricate dynamics that make this place so unique. It’s a blend of dedicated residents, charitable foundations, and the tireless efforts of our city employees and elected officials; all working together in a symbiotic relationship that enables Coronado to flourish.

I have become very involved in the past few years and have gained invaluable insight into what makes Coronado such a unique city. I’m a member of the Mobility Commission, the Fourth of July board, a Rotarian, member of the Chamber of Commerce, Yacht Club, and the Island Beer Club. In addition to my current involvement, I also support various local organizations, including the Coronado Historical Association, Emerald Keepers, FOCUS, Coronado Schools Foundation, PAWS, and Safe Harbor Coronado.

As I’ve been walking around the Village and Cays for the past three months, I have gained a unique perspective on issues affecting residents in different parts of town. For a geographically small city, we have distinctively different areas with their own unique challenges. Conversations have enabled me to understand our past while discussing options for improving our future. I hear a lot about how the city has grown and lost its small-town charm, and while change is inevitable, we must do everything we can to protect what we have that still makes our city so special.

It’s hard sometimes to portray how much I truly care about the future of Coronado and our region in general. I have been passionately advocating for hard working, honest people most of my adult life. Some would say that my tenure within the city limits has some sort of effect on my ability to represent what is best for residents. Given the chance and time to prove my abilities, I guarantee that I won’t disappoint. As your councilman, I look forward to working together to shape our community’s future.

   Andrew Gade

Paid for by Andrew Gade for Coronado City Council 2024 [FPPC ID#: 1467603]

 

 

 



Promoted Partner
Promoted Partner
Learn more about promoting your news and offerings to readers of The Coronado Times. https://coronadotimes.com/advertise/

RELATED ARTICLES

Dining

Stake Chophouse & Bar’s Seasonal Menu for Fall 2024

History

A New Spin on the American Dream: How Two Coronado Families Defied Racism, Resulting in a $5 Million Donation for Black Students

People

Meet your Neighbor: Jody Esquer, Artist and More

Education

CSF Unveils New Playground Mural at Village Elementary

People

Stefan Freeman Shares Paralympic Dreams After Winning Gold at US Nationals in August

People

Mark Warner for Coronado City Council

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

Shelter Island Quickly Becoming the Yacht Rental Hub in San Diego

Business

What Are the Smartest Business Ideas Emerging from Coronado, CA?

Dining

Experience The Henry’s New Summer Dishes

Business

Coronado Jet Ski and Boat Rental Business Makes Waves with Local Discounts

Dining

Gelato Paradiso Ready for a Sorbetto Summer

Dining

Father’s Day Specials at Little Frenchie and Stake Chophouse & Bar – June 16

More Local News

CUSD Update: District Talks Budget, Future Cuts and the Merits of an After School Esports Program at CMS

Education

Shore Duty Brings Award Winning Spirits and Homemade Offerings to Local Food Scene

Dining

Coronado Will Consider Purchasing an Electric Fire Engine

City of Coronado

City Council Approves Increases to Recreation Fees

City of Coronado

Naval Base Coronado to Get New Navy Exchange and NGIS Lodging Facility

Military

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Community READ 2025 – Nominate a Title Before Oct. 6