CSF New York, New York Gala, Presented by the Kato Family, A Huge Success for Coronado’s Public Schools

The Coronado Schools Foundation’s New York, New York: A Night Out in The Big Apple, held at the Hotel del Coronado on Saturday, November 16, was a smashing success for our Coronado schools. Presented by the Kato Family, the adults wore their NYC best to raise money for the kids, with proceeds benefitting Coronado’s public schools through CSF. Guests generously raised their paddles for a fantastic night of fundraising to support STEM and Arts learning opportunities!

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to support our schools through CSF,” said Rika Kato, Presenting Sponsor of this year’s Gala. “This event brings the community together in such a fun, special way and Nick and I are excited for the future of Coronado’s students.”

The night began with a Welcome Reception in the Coronet Room, sponsored by Helms Briscoe, Jessica Cunningham, where guests snapped photos with the Statue of Liberty and the “Dude with A Sign.” Guests then proceeded into the Ballroom for a wonderful performance by the Village and Silver Strand Elementary Choir, which is partially funded by donations to CSF. Their rendition of Living on a Prayer by Bon Jovi had guests singing along and was the perfect kick-off to the fundraising activities!

After the performance, guests were shown a video featuring Jack and Grace Elardo, who started Jack & Grace’s Pop-Up Stand when they were in 3rd and 4th grades to support CSF-funded classes that were being cut. The duo has currently raised $40,000 to support CSF with a goal of $50,000 by the time Grace graduates next year. Jack, now a senior at CHS, came to the stage to encourage guests to match their astonishing $40,000 worth of donations…and the crowd came through and then some.

“If you’re supporting CSF, you’re supporting the future generation of our kids who are going through our schools,” said Elardo.

Next was the Raise Your Paddle portion of the evening, sponsored by Thrasher Pest Control, to fund classes like iLAB, choir, Visual & Performing Arts, Robotics and more. Innovation Labs (iLabs) provide all students a place to create, collaborate and discover through technology, coding, art and more.

“We are once again blown away by the generosity of our community,” said Ashley DeGree, President & CEO of CSF. “It was such an amazing evening, being back in the gorgeous Ocean Ballroom, watching business owners, parents, alumni, and community members support our Coronado students.”

Guests enjoyed a gourmet NYC-inspired three-course dinner, delicious wine selection provided by Garage Buona Forchetta and dessert sponsored by McKay & Associates Real Estate Team. This year’s Live Auction portion of evening, sponsored by Dr. Wael Kouli of Esthetica, featured amazing trips, including Bora Bora, Tahiti & Paris, a diamond tennis necklace and unique experiences, all to generate funds to support our four public schools.

But the fun didn’t stop there! With a 360-photo booth courtesy of Dr. Stephen Dao, Coronado Family Dental, dazzling décor, a dance floor and lots of NYC-inspired photo backdrops, it felt like the city that never sleeps came right here to Coronado. Guests also joined in on New York-style games sponsored by Clarke Construction, IVT Yacht Sales, The Law Office of Terry J. Chapko and Soul Ruby Jewelers, plus an exciting Silent Auction!

The Annual Online Auction, which included a record-breaking number of packages and donations from generous local businesses and vendors, closed Monday evening at 8pm. The bidding was fierce, with the Online Auction bringing in close to $40,000!

The night would not have been possible without generous donors including Presenting Sponsor Nick & Rika Kato and the fabulous support of the Hotel del Coronado team.

Special thanks to our additional sponsors who have made this event possible: Cavanaugh Construction, Coronado Ferry Landing, La Mer, Katie Herrick Group, Banc of California, North Island Credit Union, Vons, Mullins Orthodontics, Coronado Eagle & Journal, Nicolls Construction and Crown City Magazine.

CSF would also like to thank the amazing group of volunteers who helped make the event such a success! To support local public schools through the Coronado Schools Foundation, please visit csfkids.org or call 619-437-8059, ext. 1. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.





