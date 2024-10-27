A Statement from John Duncan

Sponsored post submitted by John Duncan

I am sincerely grateful to the Coronado community for its strong interest in who will become the next mayor of Coronado. I certainly hope to do very well in the election, but regardless of the outcome, I feel I’ve already won because of the support of so many people I deeply respect in our amazing community.

“The time is right to elect John Duncan as Coronado’s next mayor. He’s smart, personable, energetic, approachable, articulate, and, most importantly, a critical and creative thinker.”

-Doug St. Denis

“ This election is about who is going to lead on the key issues and do it really well and be effective. John has already proven that.”

-Whitney Benzian, former Coronado City Council member

“I am really pleased to support John Duncan and his candidacy for mayor. John is a problem solver and he is extremely proactive. I also love what a great collaborator he is. I think John is the best leader for our community.”

-Amy Steward

“John is willing to take stands at any outside entity that threatens Coronado. I fear for Coronado’s future if we don’t elect officials who are unafraid to do whatever is necessary to save our precious hometown. John’s actions on city council, especially considering Cays Park, should be enough to get him elected in a landslide. We need John running the city.”

-Julia Viera

“John is more than qualified to be our mayor. He uses his 25 years of experience as an attorney to advocate for us, the residents. I know he feels strongly about historic preservation in Coronado. I know he will continue to fight to protect our special Coronado way of life. Please join me in supporting John Duncan for mayor.”

-Susan Ring Keith, former Coronado City Council member

“It is vital that we vote our values, so I’ll be voting for John Duncan for mayor. I am confident that John will provide the leadership that our community needs to effectively navigate these evolving times.”

-David Landon

“John Duncan has our support for mayor. He has the legal knowledge and dedication to help Coronado thrive. John Duncan is the best for our mayor.”

-Wayne and Nancy Strickland

“I strongly endorse John Duncan to be the next mayor of Coronado. John is smart and loves Coronado. He is not afraid to ask questions and does not accept the status quo. With his fresh energy and strong skills, great things lie ahead for Coronado with John Duncan as mayor.”

–Phil Monroe, former Coronado City Council member

“Without a doubt, John Duncan is my choice to be the next mayor of Coronado. He clearly has the experience, leadership and vision to move Coronado forward while protecting our community’s values.”

-Coronado Mayor Richard Bailey

“John is the best thing that I have seen come along for Coronado in many years. He always has time for everyone and he will give his best effort to understand issues and find a way to solve them. I wholeheartedly support John for Mayor.”

-Art Wilcox

