Taco Tuesday Meets Cinco de Mayo at Costa Azul on May 5

Not only is May 5th Cinco de Mayo, but since it falls on a Tuesday, it’s also Taco Tuesday at Costa Azul! They are offering a “Taco Bar” with your choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas, or Chicken; beans, rice, tortillas, guacamole, salsa fresca, spicy salsa, house salsa and chips. All for $29.95. All your regular favorites are available too including our delicious Costaritas. Be ready for a festive surprise when you stop by for pick up!

Find us at the Ferry Landing, 1201 First Street, Coronado.

619-435-3525