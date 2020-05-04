Mother’s Day Meal Packages from Little Frenchie – Pre-Order Early

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10. Pre-order your family’s Mother’s Day meal from Little Frenchie before 8pm on Thursday, May 7. Pickup will be available on Sunday, May 10 from 10am to 3pm.

Call 619-675-0041 to order. Feed 2 to 3 people with the $85 package or 4 to 5 people with the $155 package.

MENU

Choose One Entree

Prime Rib with Red Wine Jus (cooked medium rare) OR

Roasted Salmon with Sauce Vierge

Included Sides

Baby Gem Lettuce Salad, Radish, Fennel, Tangerine, Shallot Vinaigrette

Spring Vegetables

Fingerling Potatoes with Garlic and Herbs

Dessert

Strawberry Shortcake – macerated strawberries, whipped cream

- Advertisement -