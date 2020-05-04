COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Wednesday, May 6, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
EntertainmentDining

Mother’s Day Meal Packages from Little Frenchie – Pre-Order Early

By Blue Bridge Hospitality

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10. Pre-order your family’s Mother’s Day meal from Little Frenchie before 8pm on Thursday, May 7. Pickup will be available on Sunday, May 10 from 10am to 3pm.

Call 619-675-0041 to order. Feed 2 to 3 people with the $85 package or 4 to 5 people with the $155 package.

MENU

Choose One Entree

  • Prime Rib with Red Wine Jus (cooked medium rare)    OR
  • Roasted Salmon with Sauce Vierge

Included Sides

  • Baby Gem Lettuce Salad, Radish, Fennel, Tangerine, Shallot Vinaigrette
  • Spring Vegetables
  • Fingerling Potatoes with Garlic and Herbs

Dessert

  • Strawberry Shortcake – macerated strawberries, whipped cream
- Advertisement -

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Blue Bridge Hospitality
Blue Bridge Hospitalityhttp://www.BlueBridgeHospitality.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Dining

The Henry Coronado: Cinco de Mayo #TacoTuesday Family Pack

May 5, 2020 is Cinco de Mayo and #TacoTuesday at The Henry Coronado. Call 619-762-1022 or order online to pre-order your Family Pack.$50...
Read more
Dining

Taco Tuesday Meets Cinco de Mayo at Costa Azul on May 5

Not only is May 5th Cinco de Mayo, but since it falls on a Tuesday, it's also Taco Tuesday at Costa Azul! They are...
Read more
Dining

Gelato Paradiso Flavor of the Month: Horchata

You deserve something sweet and Gelato Paradiso is featuring Horchata as their flavor of the month.  In addition, they are offering a BOGO for...
Read more
Dining

Mother’s Day Family Meal from The Henry Coronado

The Henry Coronado knows that Mother’s Day will be celebrated in the comfort of our homes so we wanted to curate a special Family...
Read more
Business

Beloved Baristas Luis Madrid and Jason West Set Up Shop at the Ferry Landing

Feel like getting perky (or porky)? Your favorite chatty chums are ready to serve up everything from a chai latte at Coronado Coffee Company,...
Read more
Dining

Score Even More Bingo Prizes With San Diego Loyal Soccer Club 

San Diego Loyal Soccer Club knows just how good it feels to have loyal supporters, and in turn they are showing their support for...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Dining

Girl Scout Giant Thin Mint Ice Cream Sandwiches

Mootime Creamery and local Coronado Girl Scouts, and the Girl Scouts of San Diego have teamed up to make the ultimate Thin Mint treat!Giant...
Read more
Dining

$25 Thanks for your Giving…

Cash in on early bird savings and WIN up to $100!!  November 24-November 27th Earn a Holiday Bonus with your gift card purchase for an instant...
Read more
Dining

Craft Beer Delivered + BBQ Football Packages with Lil’ Piggy’s

Touchdown Lil' Piggy's and the crowd goes WILD! Each week this fall, Lil' Piggy's Bar-B-Q has teamed up with a local craft brewery to pair...
Read more
Dining

Coronado Restaurants for San Diego Restaurant Week

Looking to experience San Diego Restaurant Week and stay on the island? This eight day event, September 24- October 1, features three of Coronado's...
Read more
Dining

Back to School – Pizza, Pop and Pint $20!

Back to school already?  Be the cool Mom and the rad Dad and come home with the perfect pizza for dinner.Both Village Pizzeria locations, on...
Read more
Dining

Father’s Day Specials at Three Local Restaurants

Some local food and beverage ideas for this Father's Day, Sunday, June 18. Stake Chophouse A complimentary pour of Michter's Distillery's Small Batch Bourbon at Stake....
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coronado, we didn’t want to leave you…

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Paul & Kathryn PflaumDear Coronado,I arrived in your care in April of 1972 to begin my Navy enlistment at NASNI in what...
Read more

“Peace Rising” – Watch for Free

Entertainment
Submitted by Tony PerriWatch the Surf’s Up Studios documentary film, Peace Rising for free. The movie features Academy Award-nominated director David Lynch (Twin Peaks,...
Read more

Garage Buona Forchetta Helping Those in Need

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by "M.R."The other day, the Garage Buona Forchetta had posted their menu, along with an offer to help feed a family in need....
Read more

Concerts in the Park Quiet for 2020 Summer Season

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Cathy BrownHi everyone,It's with a very heavy heart that I write this. It's safe to say the 2020 Concerts in the Park...
Read more

NEW STORIES

Community News

Shooting Victim Recovering Post Surgery, Identified as Jacob Mckanry, CHS Senior

Jacob Mckanry was shot last night near the 900 block of Orange Avenue.  Jacob is 18 and a senior at Coronado High School. According...
Read more
Community News

UPDATED Shooting on Orange Avenue – Police Looking for Two Suspects

UPDATED May 5, 2020 8:27pm - Shooting victim identified as Coronado High School senior, Jacob Mckanry.UPDATED May 5, 2020 7am - One person was...
Read more
Business

Emily Parker and Crown City Errands: Groceries, Vet Appointments, Prescription Pickups and More

Starting a personal concierge and errand-running service was something Emily Parker had on her mind for a long time. In fact, she—along with her...
Read more
Business

Beloved Baristas Luis Madrid and Jason West Set Up Shop at the Ferry Landing

Feel like getting perky (or porky)? Your favorite chatty chums are ready to serve up everything from a chai latte at Coronado Coffee Company,...
Read more
Business

Mayor Bailey Calls for Allowing All Small Businesses to Operate Under Similar Health Safety Protocols as Big Businesses

Coronado's Mayor Richard Bailey has announced the “We Are Essential San Diego” initiative that calls for allowing all small businesses and their employees to...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.