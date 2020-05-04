Mother’s Day Meal Packages from Little Frenchie – Pre-Order Early

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10. Pre-order your family’s Mother’s Day meal from Little Frenchie before 8pm on Thursday, May 7. Pickup will be available on Sunday, May 10 from 10am to 3pm.
Call 619-675-0041 to order. Feed 2 to 3 people with the $85 package or 4 to 5 people with the $155 package.
MENU
Choose One Entree
- Prime Rib with Red Wine Jus (cooked medium rare) OR
- Roasted Salmon with Sauce Vierge
Included Sides
- Baby Gem Lettuce Salad, Radish, Fennel, Tangerine, Shallot Vinaigrette
- Spring Vegetables
- Fingerling Potatoes with Garlic and Herbs
Dessert
- Strawberry Shortcake – macerated strawberries, whipped cream
