Business

Pret Gourmet Catering Updates Business Model to Incorporate Shopping + Contactless Delivery Service and More….

Personal grocery store service launched by PRET Gourmet Catering.

By Promoted Partner

An update from PRET Gourmet Catering:

During these difficult times, we first and foremost want to extend best wishes and good health to all of our clients, friends and neighbors & community at large.

Our team at PRET, like so many others in the Hospitality Industry have had to start to revise our normal practices as we witness our friends & client’s events being replaced by Zoom meetings and virtual happy hours.

Since our current demand for large gathering catering is on pause, we are restructuring in hopes of being able to provide a local service to our Coronado community. Getting groceries is getting harder and harder. We are all seeing first hand that our orders are either taking too long to arrive, are being cancelled or only partially available…or we simply cannot place an order for the goods and services we may be in need of.

Moving forward we are launching some new services to include the following:

*$25/hr “on-island” shopping and door to door contactless delivery:
(includes Vons, Boney’s & Smart n Final)

*50/hr “off-island’ shopping and delivery:
(includes Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Target and Costco)

*Options for Private chef services customized to your family’s needs or subscribing to our “big batch” weekly offerings to include:

*Soups
*Salads
*Lunch/Dinner Entrees
*Custom Baked Goods

Whether you are considering some or a few of these options, what you are guaranteed is personal, local & trusted service customized to yours and your family’s needs.

We also understand that you may have questions regarding pricing and we  are more than happy to answer any of these prior to starting service.

To join a mailing list, get more information, or to set up your account, payment options & delivery preferences you can contact us directly at:

Looking ahead to serve the community:

Monique Frey

Meghan Bowen

In addition to the above mentioned current new services, being offered, we are excited to announce that two local Le Cordon Bleu trained Chefs and business owners, Meghan Bowen of Coronado Coastal Catering and Monique Frey of PRET Gourmet Catering are teaming up to provide some creative options for residents:

*Social Distance Happy Hour
*Kids & Family School Lunch Program
*”Quarantine” Special Occasion Drop Off Catering to include:
Mother’s Day/Cinco de Mayo/Sunday Brunch/Graduation/Birthdays/Anniversaries/Wedding & Baby Showers/End of Life Celebrations….

We will be posting new menus and updating our clients as we continue to roll out the new program.

To join our mailing list, please contact the team at:

 

