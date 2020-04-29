COVID-19 in San Diego:
Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Friday, May 1, 2020

COVID-19 in San Diego: Cases & Deaths (Updated Daily)
Education

2020-2021 Coronado High School ASB Election Results

By Chloe Berk

The Associated Student Body (ASB) at Coronado High School is full of eager students ready to serve as leaders of the school. Along with the 41 students enrolled in the ASB class, nine students were recently elected to the officer positions of the Executive Commission. Online elections were originally scheduled to close Friday April 24 but ASB extended the voting window through Sunday April 26 to allow for greater participation. ASB student Declan Dineen shared, “Voting is incredibly important to make our voices heard in an election. With voting we choose people with our best intentions at heart. Someone who’s going to work hard and make positive changes throughout your school year. In a time like this, one thing I know students at Coronado have… TIME!  Make a choice on who you feel will best represent you and take the time to go out and vote.”

The results of the election for ASB Executive Commission for 2020 to 2021 are as follows:

  • President will be Kelli Morris. ASB President responsibilities include serving as the Student School Board Representative, serving as the regular delegate to inter school activities, and holding daily status meetings with ASB to discuss events. 
  • Vice President will be Sydney Slaughter. The Vice President serves as chairperson of the Inter Club Council, organizes and oversees ASB and class elections, works with the ASB president to create meeting agendas, and is prepared to lead all ASB meetings and status updates. 
  • Commissioner of Publicity will be Ella Worthy. This role manages the Coronado ASB Instagram, Facebook page, Snapchat, Twitter, YouTube and ASB related websites and social media accounts. The Commissioner of Publicity also plans, organizes, and executes the Homecoming Parade, and coordinates and directs activities between governing bodies of different San Diego high schools.
  • Commissioner of Outreach will be Cate Carlson. This position manages the relationship with CMS and the “Bridging the Gap” mentoring program. Outreach is also responsible for the Teacher, Classified Staff and Student of the month voting and recognition, and also manages one large community service project. 
  • Commissioner of Spirit will be Brooke Levy. This commissioner is responsible for promoting school spirit for all school activities which includes organizing pep rallies, and planning and promoting all Spirit Week activities. 
  • Commissioner of Dance will be Jolee Barr. This role manages all aspects of school dances and is responsible for music at break and lunch, pep rallies and other events.
  • Commissioner of Athletics will be Abby Hundley. This position acts as a liaison between ASB, athletes and coaches. The Commissioner of Athletics also promotes all sports related activities and events.
  • Commissioner of Student Store will be Eva Bessette. This position helps manage the CHS Student Store while working with the ASB Clerk to assist with registration packets. This position also monitors participation, and evaluates assigned ASB members. 
  • Commissioner of Finance will be Samantha Lorr. This role manages ASB cards, executes the Homecoming halftime show, and works with class and ex-comm officers to create and revise their budgets. 
- Advertisement -

The CHS student body looks forward to the contributions of the newly elected Executive Commissioners.

Pre-election info:

ASB Elections for Coronado High School – Voting Thursday & Friday

-----
Do You Value The Coronado Times?
Become a Paid Supporter

Avatar
Chloe Berk
Chloe has called Coronado home since she could walk or talk and considers herself a true Islander. She is currently a student at Coronado High School and a writer for the Islander Times. After studying and writing articles, she enjoys volleyball, the beach, and her newly-adopted dogs from PAWS.

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Coming Together to Support the Community ~ Meet the Hosts of Coronado’s 2020 CSF Telethon

Coronado students, teachers, staff and community members will join together, virtually, to host the 2020 Coronado Schools Foundation’s (CSF) Telethon May 6th. In a...
Read more
Community News

CHS Faculty and Staff Invite Families to “Car Parade” Friday

CUSD Teachers and Staff will be hosting a 'car parade' on Friday, April 24 in honor of the Class of 2020 graduates. Maintaining social...
Read more
Education

ASB Elections for Coronado High School – Voting Thursday & Friday

Coronado High School (CHS) is guided by amazing faculty, staff, and administrators that recognize the value of student input. CHS students are organized through...
Read more
Education

Christ Church Day School Embraces Distance Learning

Christ Church Day School Principal Nancy Funk, a born educator who comes from a family with an array of teachers from all over the...
Read more
Community News

The Show Will Go On! CSF Telethon Rescheduled for May 6

The 33rd annual Coronado Schools Foundation Telethon, originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 18th, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, May 6th from 5-9 pm. As...
Read more
Education

Marilyn Foster Scholarship Applications Accepted April 15 through May 15

The Coronado Junior Woman’s Club is pleased to present the annual Marilyn Foster Scholarship. The award will honor two (2) Coronado High School class...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Coronado Scout Cole Mullins Earns All 137 Merit Badges

Coronado native and CHS senior, Cole Mullins recently completed the impressive feat of earning all 137 merit badges currently offered by the Boy Scouts...
Read more
Community News

Arbor Day Volunteers Add 37 Trees to Coronado

Driving over the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, drivers often admire the green landscape as they approach Coronado. Since it has a mild climate, Coronado provides...
Read more
Community News

“LIKE” Showing Brings Awareness to Technology and Setting Limits

 Smartphones are now an essential part of our lives. More than 2 billion people own a smartphone and on average, people check their phones...
Read more
Education

CHS Hosts Anne Frank Exhibit

The world recently commemorated the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp. Unfortunately, 41% of adults and 66% of American millennials...
Read more
Advertisement
Advertise Here (Get Rates)

Sponsored Partner Links
1892 Gaslamp Mystery & Hotel Ghost
Coronado Yoga & Wellness
Orion Capital Management LLC

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Coronado, we didn’t want to leave you…

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Paul & Kathryn PflaumDear Coronado,I arrived in your care in April of 1972 to begin my Navy enlistment at NASNI in what...
Read more

“Peace Rising” – Watch for Free

Entertainment
Submitted by Tony PerriWatch the Surf’s Up Studios documentary film, Peace Rising for free. The movie features Academy Award-nominated director David Lynch (Twin Peaks,...
Read more

Garage Buona Forchetta Helping Those in Need

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by "M.R."The other day, the Garage Buona Forchetta had posted their menu, along with an offer to help feed a family in need....
Read more

Concerts in the Park Quiet for 2020 Summer Season

Letters to the Editor
Submitted by Cathy BrownHi everyone,It's with a very heavy heart that I write this. It's safe to say the 2020 Concerts in the Park...
Read more

NEW STORIES

City of Coronado

Coronado to Open Municipal Golf Course on Limited Basis May 1

The City of Coronado is advising residents who have been using the Golf Course to walk or run that beginning Friday, May 1, the...
Read more
Community News

Recreational Boating, with Limits, Allowed on San Diego Bay Beginning May 1

The Port of San Diego announced on Thursday that in compliance with the County of San Diego’s latest amended public health order, and with...
Read more
Community News

Stay-at-Home Order Forces Churches to Put Faith in Technology

An often heard saying regarding places of worship is that the “building” is not the church, the “people” are the church. What better time...
Read more
Community News

County Eases Park Restrictions, Allows Golf and Boating with Limitations

The County Thursday revised its Health Officer Order to relax restrictions on parks, golf courses and recreational boating, effective May 1. Cities may have their own...
Read more
Business

City of Coronado Offers $2 Million in Loans to Local Businesses

One of Coronado’s distinguishing characteristics is our vibrant and eclectic downtown. Each small business that dots our commercial district represents one person’s dream made...
Read more

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2020, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.