ISF Spring Senior Athlete Spotlight – Kort Grossmann

- Advertisement -

Kort loved his three years on Varsity CHS Swim Team. Kort loves the water and has been swimming on teams since he was 6. He participated in surf, swim and water polo teams throughout elementary, middle and high school and is a qualified lifeguard. Kort will be attending Northern Arizona University (Flagstaff, AZ) this fall. It should be noted that Kort also attended the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA) Digital Arts Conservatory for Graphic Design and qualified as an Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America.

- Advertisement -

Kort, Proud to call you an Islander!!