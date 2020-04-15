Play Coronado Take-Out Bingo – New Card

- Advertisement -

Ding ding! Round 2 of Coronado Take-Out Bingo begins today with a brand new card featuring 16 local restaurants, cafes and delis offering a tasty array of take-out from authentic Italian to fresh sushi, more-ish Mexican to grass-fed burgers. You can also enjoy coffee and pastries, gelato and juices as well as made-to-order sandwiches and pre-packed noodles and wraps. You’ll notice that each establishment has their social distancing rules posted clearly at the entrance, many have marked the floor so you can be assured you are standing six-feet apart and all servers and chefs are wearing hygienic face masks – as are you, of course!

All the phone numbers, hours and delivery options are listed on the Chamber website at www.coronadochamber.com/coronado-restaurants and we recommend checking out each eatery’s Facebook and Instagram pages for their delicious daily specials. For example, Yummy Sushi is currently offering Buy 2 Get 1 Free on any beer, wine or 300ml bottle sake when ordered with food. Their lead bartender has also curated a cocktail with your good health in mind – Red Passion includes Pomegranate vinegar and antioxidant red wine!

Also eligible are Night & Day Cafe’s #92118PayItForward gift cards – you buy a gift card from just $5 up and the money goes directly to supplying a free meal for a health worker or first responder on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. That way you get to support a local business and thank your community for keeping you safe. Win-win! More details at www.coronadondcafe.com.

HOW TO PLAY: 5 receipts get you entered in the Bronze level prize draw, 8 receipts for Silver and 10 or more receipts sees you going for Gold – with a bonus for anyone scoring a blackout or full house with 14 receipts.

PRIZES: Prizes include restaurant gift cards, exclusive Orange Ave beach towels and some special surprises!

TO ENTER: Simply collect your receipts as you enjoy your culinary treats, pop them in an envelope (along with your name, phone number and email address) and mail to the Coronado Chamber of Commerce at 1125 Tenth St. If you prefer, you can photograph your receipts and email them to [email protected]. Please include your phone number. Closing date May 1, 2020. Let the yumminess begin!