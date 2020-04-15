2020 ‘Celebrating Coronado Artists’ Series Now Displayed on Orange Avenue

The Orange Avenue Banner Program displays colorful, artistic banners on the Orange Avenue corridor from First Street to Avenida de las Arenas. The fourth in the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission’s annual series, “Celebrating Coronado Artists,” is now on display for the spring.

Initiated in 2016, the banner program is funded entirely through a yearly Discover Coronado Community Enhancement Grant. Discover Coronado Chairman and Hotel del Coronado General Manager Harold Rapoza said the program infuses local art, color, history and information throughout the City, creating a beautiful and vibrant downtown that directly impacts the core business of Discover Coronado, group meetings at its resorts.

“Meeting planners carefully inspect destinations before coming to terms and Coronado rarely disappoints,” Rapoza said. “I’m very proud that my fellow board members have extended funding for the banner program through June 2022.”

This year, the artists series is especially meaningful as locals drive down Orange Avenue to do essential shopping or pickup meals at local restaurants. The banners are a reminder of the creative community of artists that reside in Coronado and who will be happy to welcome the community back and make downtown vibrant again when the stay at home order is lifted.

The popular “Celebrating Coronado Artists” series has been part of the program since 2017. Each year, 15 artists are selected through a jury process to display a banner of their artwork for two consecutive years. This year a total of 44 artists submitted 123 images for consideration. Five artists were selected for a second time to display in the program while 10 new artists are joining 50 local artists who have participated in the series since its inception. Media include watercolor, pen and ink, photographs, quilts and mosaics. The program is administered by the Coronado Cultural Arts Commission. A Banner Committee, comprised of volunteers from the Cultural Arts Commission, Coronado MainStreet, Coronado Chamber of Commerce and Discover Coronado review and recommend to the City Council all banner designs.

For additional information, please contact: Kelly Purvis, Senior Management Analyst/Arts and Culture [email protected] or 619.522.2633