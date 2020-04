Aaron Thomas shared his aerial tour around San Diego during quarantine. If you haven’t been over the bridge in a while, this is a great way to visit San Diego:

San Diego Under Quarantine – March 2020 from Aaron Thomas Media on Vimeo.

If you have any photos or want to share your “Quarantined in Coronado” stories, send them to [email protected].

