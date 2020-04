Bill Sandke, owner of Crown City Photography, is offering portrait photos of Coronado residents while they “shelter at home.” It takes about 5-10 minutes and he will send you professionally-taken digital photos directly to your email.

You can call or text Bill directly to get fee information and to arrange your session: 619-889-6822

It’s a great way to capture the moment and perhaps give you a reason to “put yourself together”…or not.