COVID-19 Update – Thursday, April 9, 2020

Three new banners will soon be displayed along the Orange Avenue medians in the Coronado Commercial Corridor to provide support for local businesses who may be struggling during this time and encouragement for residents required to stay at home.

The banners will be placed at Orange and Sixth Street, near the Police Station at Seventh and one at Orange and Adella Avenue. The signs say:

Coronado We Stay Informed Together

Coronado We Stay Home Together

Coronado We Take Out Together

The Coronado Chamber of Commerce came up with the idea and the City created the messages and signs.

Blood Drive a Success, Second Drive Set

An American Red Cross Blood Drive was held Thursday, April 9, at the Coronado Community Center. Nearly 70 people gave blood. The blood drive filled appointments very quickly.

The City will partner once again with the American Red Cross for a second blood drive on May 12. Donors are urgently needed. This event is by appointment only. Click here for an appointment

Neighbor to Neighbor

Neighbor-to-Neighbor (N2N) is a new voluntary program created through a partnership of local volunteers and your neighbors along with the support of the City of Coronado. N2N is built on neighbors looking out for one another. It’s run by local volunteers and services four areas in Coronado: The Cays, the Shores, the Village and Navy Housing. Each area has a different approach in organizing. A map of current blocks in the Village needing captains is below. Residents of the Coronado Shores are encouraged to contact building managers for information. If you want to participate or need assistance, please contact the N2N program coordinator at [email protected] or call the Coronado Call Center at (619) 522-6380.

Read the city’s full April 9 update online here: https://conta.cc/3a3UIM9