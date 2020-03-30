Letter from CUSD Governing Board

Dear Stakeholders and Constituents,

First and most important, the CUSD Governing Board of Trustees hopes that you and your families are well and adjusting to the restrictions forced upon us by the pervasive pandemic that has so drastically altered our personal lives and daily schedules. There will certainly be both short and long term lifestyle changes as a result of the COVID-19 virus, which is why as Trustees we feel the need to reach out with this letter.

Thus far, we have been extremely fortunate to be forging ahead under the guidance and leadership of Superintendent Mueller, a strong District Office team, superb administrators and a certificated/classified workforce that are committed to connecting, challenging, and championing our entire student body if only from afar. As a board we have been receiving near daily updates, as well as opportunities to participate in various activities, indicating to us that staff is committed and working harder than ever to bring instructional experiences to all students next week.

While other districts search for funding to provide the required technical infrastructure needed for distance learning, decisions made by this and past boards, with the support of CSF and PTOs, have built a modern, robust, technically sound support system that is ready to assimilate the changes in the delivery of pedagogy needed now. We are also fortunate to have a team of experienced educators who are dedicated, intelligent and flexible enough to quickly adapt to a new teaching environment.

As Trustees, we realize the critical need to keep you informed of our actions during the days ahead. In the past, our best opportunity to do that came during our General Board Meetings in the District Board Room, the next of which is scheduled for April 16, 2020. Your chance to easily and openly communicate with the board came during the Public Comments item of those meetings through the submission of “Speaker Cards” which provided you with a 3-minute window to voice your thoughts. Due to the restrictions that now prohibit these public gatherings, it is obvious that our meeting format must change to something less accessible to the public. We are preparing to hold our next general meeting electronically in a format that will enable public viewing. Should anyone wish to participate in public comments, we shall provide an avenue for you to submit a “Speaker Card” via email which shall be read aloud at the appropriate time on the agenda. More specific directions will follow.

In the meantime, and as always, we want to hear your thoughts, ideas, and opinions. Last week, Superintendent Mueller sent out a survey request, via ThoughtExchange. Your thoughts from this active survey have been shared with board members as well. If you missed the opportunity to submit your reply, please do so now by clicking here. Additionally, do not hesitate to communicate directly to any or all trustees.

In closing, please realize that your board remains fully engaged in the business of public education within the Coronado Unified School District, possibly even more so in light of the rapidly changing needs of our students. We will continue to avidly pursue the goals and objectives set down in our Long-Range Plan to ensure we are meeting the learning needs of Every Child, Every Day.

Sincerely,

Julie Russell, Lee Pontes, Esther Valdes-Clayton, Helen Anderson-Cruz, Maria SimonCUSD Governing Board