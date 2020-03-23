Blue Bridge Hospitality Offers Daily Take-Out Specials



Blue Bridge Hospitality restaurants, Little Frenchie (& Leroy’s working out of Frenchie’s location), Village Pizzeria, Moo Time Creamery and Lil Piggy’s BBQ all have take out food with specials daily.

Locals can find updated posts with daily specials on Coronado Facebook groups like The 92118, Crown Town Talk and Coronado Cays Life, and on this page as well.

Little Frenchie. March 23rd menu below. Call to place your pick up order. 1166 Orange Ave. 619-675-0041 (they close at 8pm).

They also have eggs, toilet paper, wine and cheese.

Breakfast! Little Frenchie offers Le Jacque breakfast sandwich & Le Gucci breakfast sandwich. Also, breakfast quesadillas and hot coffee. 619-675-0041

Village Pizzeria is open for take out and delivery. If you have growler at home, bring it and we will fill it with some great beer. 1206 Orange Ave 619-522-0449