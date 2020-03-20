Your Coronado Chamber of Commerce invites you and your family to join in a game of Coronado Restaurant BINGO to help support our local Chamber Member eateries!

We will have 3 Prize Draws:

#1 for collecting order receipts from five of the tasty options on your Bingo card.

#2 for crossing off eight or more options. (Bigger prize!)

#3 for completing a Blackout – all restaurants crossed off the card. (Bumper Prize!)

As well as purchasing food and drink, you can opt for Gift Cards of any denomination!

Prizes include Orange Ave beach towels, Restaurant Dining Gift Cards, Coronado-Opoly, Coronado License Plates, plus some exciting surprises you are going to LOVE! (Check the Coronado Chamber Facebook page for updates!) To enter: Collect your 5+ receipts and put them in an envelope marked CORONADO RESTAURANT BINGO along with your name, phone number and email address and mail or drop off at the Chamber offices at 1125 Tenth St, Coronado 92118 or email with photos of your receipts to info@coronadochamber.com with CORONADO RESTAURANT BINGO in the title. Closing Date noon on April 1st 2020.

Have fun, eat well and stay safe!