Free History and Health Presentations

The John D. Spreckels Center is hosting two free workshops this month to keep history buffs and muscles and bones happy.

Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Doctor of Physical Therapy will provide information on the science of muscle and joints as well as the most common causes of muscle and joint pain in a free presentation titled “Healthy Muscles and Bones” on Wednesday, March 11 from 2:30-4 pm. Get tips on how to prevent the onset of pain and simple treatment strategies. Plus, learn how to recognize the first signs of an injury, when to seek help from a professional, and what immediate steps to take after an injury occurs.

For the history buffs out there, the USS Midway presentation takes place on Wednesday, March 25 from 2:30-4 pm. Learn how the USS Midway Museum became the fifth most popular museum of any type in the United States. Discover the “secret sauce” that draws nearly 1.4 million visitors from around the world, as well as why the Midway has become one of San Diego’s most valued community resources and America’s emerging living symbol of freedom. Find out about the most interesting and important operations in Midway’s 47 years of service, as well as the present day exhibits and the history behind them.

To sign up for either of these free presentations, call (619) 522-7343, stop by the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street, or visit us online at www.coronado.ca.us/register.