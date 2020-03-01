Dance Your Way To Health!  

Add some joyful fitness to your day by taking a spot alongside fellow dance enthusiasts for either of the John D. Spreckels Center’s Line Dancing classes.

For those of you who have always wanted to learn the steps, our incredible instructor will take the time to help you become a pro with a 30-minute Beginning Line Dancing class. For those who have some line dancing experience, it’s your turn to get moving and swinging with our regular 60-minute Line Dancing class. Either class will help you become more comfortable with the steps and add some flair to your moves as you dance to a variety of fun music genres, from rock to pop and oldies to country. Line dancing classes take place on Tuesdays with Beginning Line Dancing scheduled for 1-1:30 pm for just $10 for the month of March or April. Regular Line Dance class take place the same days but from 1:30-2:30 pm for just $15 for March or $12 for the month of April.

Things heat up on Fridays from 10 – 11 am with Zumba Gold, a low-impact cardio fitness class that incorporates dance choreography from salsa, merengue, swing, and many more. This class is geared toward those 50 and better and is a fun and lively way to improve balance, range of motion, and coordination while working the muscles in the brain. The fee is just $30 for either March or April’s classes.

To sign up or receive additional information, stop by the Spreckels Center at 1019 Seventh Street, call (619) 522-7343, or visit us online at www.coronado.ca.us/register.