Recreation and Golf Services is Hiring for Summer

The City of Coronado Recreation and Golf Services is currently accepting applications from qualified individuals interested in working with children. The hired staff will fill open positions at Camp Coronado, become a skatepark mentor or act as a summer adventure guide. These Recreation roles are full of outdoor fun and are incredibly rewarding.

Staff spend their summer making a difference. Recreation specialists, leaders and assistants interact and directly lead campers of all ages throughout the summer. Staff create meaningful bonds and mentor community youth through fun activities and play. Summer staff become a part of each child’s growth and development by helping to instill self-confidence through encouragement, creativity, and positive leadership.

Ideal candidates are thrilled by ideas of working hard by playing hard and forming inspiring connections with fellow staff and campers. Open positions are recreation assistant (summer day camps), recreation leader (day camp, preschool, youth enrichment) or recreation specialist (day camp). Applications are accepted through the City’s website, www.coronado.ca.us. Interested applicants should reach out to the City of Coronado human resources department with questions at (619) 522-7300.