Finance: What Impact Do Elections Have on Markets?

From the debates to the conventions to the electoral college, the 2020 Election is the hot headline across every publication, but what aren’t these publications talking about that are on the minds of millions of US investors?

How will the election impact my investments? Does the party in power influence stock market returns? If the economy does go through a downturn, will my retirement savings be safe?

While the stock market is cyclical and it’s tempting for investors to look to history as they try to time their decisions, history has only proven that you can’t count on future returns to match past ones. So what can you do to better understand how the markets behave during election years?

You can gain perspective and take advantage of The Gensler Group’s Wealth Symposium on March 10th at the Coronado Public Library starting at 10:30am. Apollo Lupescu, Vice President at Dimensional Fund Advisors, will address questions and give professional insight on current political and economic events and how they impact stock market returns and ways to systematically approach the market to protect your portfolio during market drops.

“We are really excited to have Apollo as our speaker for this year’s Annual Symposium. Apollo is an energetic speaker with the ability to explain complicated financial markets with the use of humor and real life examples, so everyone can understand. I recommend this event to anyone who wants to learn more about politics, the elections, and how the financial markets may be effected,” states, Chaz Fahrner, CFP®, EA, Associate Wealth Advisor at The Gensler Group.

Register now at http://bit.ly/WealthSymposium

