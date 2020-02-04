Coronado High School Assistant Coach Arrested on Underage Sex Charge

The Coronado Police Department released this statement via Facebook:

On Friday night, the Police Department became aware of an inappropriate relationship between a part-time Coronado High School basketball coach and a female student. Detectives worked through the weekend investigating the case, and on Monday, Jordan Bucklew, 12/27/1985, of Coronado, was arrested on suspicion of sex crimes with a minor and booked into San Diego County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

The Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about this case or any potential additional victims to call Detective Jade Gutzmer at (619) 522-6458 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers www.sdcrimestoppers.org

Coronado Unified School District released this statement earlier today:

The collective focus and priority of the Coronado Unified School District is teaching and learning while nurturing a safe and supportive environment for those within our shared community. Allegations have been made against a Coronado Unified School District staff member. The District takes such claims very seriously. When the allegations became known, the District followed policy and protocol including cooperation with Coronado Police Department to protect the safety and security of District students and staff.

As this is a personnel related issue, the District has no further comment.