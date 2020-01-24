City Manager’s Weekly Update – Jan. 24, 2020

Coronado has increased safety measures for pedestrians and drivers in the commercial corridor. Find out why in the latest edition of the City Manager’s Weekly Update.

You can also find out about non-City documents that will impact some property owners; the Library’s new Auto Renewals program; an upcoming Navy air operations public meeting; continued palm tree trimming along Orange Avenue; a Valentine’s Day Luncheon at the Spreckels Center; and Merlot, this week’s Pet of the Week.

Each week, the City Manager’s Office provides an update that includes information on programs, services and issues within the City, as well as news, project updates and follow-up information when necessary.

