3rd Annual Coronado USTA Tennis Tournament – Feb. 15-17, 2020

Don’t miss out on this USTA Tennis tournament right here in Coronado!

The 3rd Annual Coronado USTA Adult Tournament will take place Presidents Day Weekend at the Coronado Tennis Center courts.

Presented by the City of Coronado and Directed by tennis pro Bryan Conway.

Saturday, Sunday and Monday

February 15-17, 2020

Women’s Doubles 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5

Women’s Singles 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5

Men’s Doubles 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5

Men’s Singles 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5

Mixed Doubles 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5

We will have snacks and fruit available for all participants. Prizes for champions and finalists. We will be playing two sets and a 10 point tiebreaker in lieu of third set.

$52.10 per player for singles

$27 per player for doubles

Don’t wait! Entries close Sunday, February 9, 2020 11:59 pm.

Enter on the USTA tennislink website at https://tennislink.usta.com

Tournament ID: 650019620

Questions? Call Bryan at 760-703-7470