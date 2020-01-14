North Island Credit Union Seeking Scholarship Applications from San Diego County Students

North Island Credit Union invites college-bound students in San Diego County to submit an application for its annual College Scholarship Program. Through the program, North Island Credit Union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities, giving back to others through service and volunteer work.

“We’re committed to helping our next generation of leaders pursue their educational dreams, and encourage local students to apply for one of our scholarships,” said California Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “We know that affording the cost of higher education can be difficult, and we hope our scholarships make the path to college a little easier.”

San Diego area college-bound high school seniors and community college students transferring to a four-year university who maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 are eligible to participate. Selection criteria include academic performance, school or community involvement, a letter of recommendation, and an essay submission.

Interested students can find more information and apply online at https://northisland.ccu.com/scholarship2020. Online applications will be accepted through March 16, 2020. Recipients will be announced on April 6, 2020.

The credit union’s annual College Scholarship Program was created in 2005 to recognize outstanding students within local communities. Each year, the credit union awards 20 scholarships of $1,000 each to students in Los Angeles, San Diego, Riverside and Orange counties. Since the creation of the program, the credit union has awarded more than $315,000 in scholarships.