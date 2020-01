Coronado’s Talent annual show will be held at the Coronado Performing Arts Center at Coronado High School on February 22. It will showcase a wide range of talents in our community and across the bridge. 100% of the net proceeds will benefit the Coronado Schools Foundation (CSF) and the Coronado School of the Arts (CoSA).

Visual Storyteller Brad Willis shares this look at a recent audition for the show:

Learn more at coronadostalent.com