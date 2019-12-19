Pets of the Week: June & Cash, Small Mixed Breeds for Adoption

June and Cash will Walk the Line that Leads to Your Heart…

Epic duo June and Cash were found as strays wandering together on Isabella Avenue. This bonded pair is looking for a quiet and comfortable forever home where their new people can build up their confidence and shower them with the love they deserve.

June and Cash are both sweet but shy, and are best suited for a dog-savvy adult family who will help them come out of their shells.

Just like their namesakes, these pups are very bonded so they must be adopted together.

We don’t know their back story, but both June and Cash are house trained, and appear to have some nice skills already in place.

Spry and sporty, these two would love a little space for exercise in their new living situation.

June’s Stats: Mixed breed, female, DOB: November 2012 (7 years old), 12 pounds, shots up to date, spayed, microchipped, house trained

Cash’s Stats: Mixed breed, male, DOB: November 2012 (7 years old), 15 pounds, shots up to date, neutered, microchipped, house trained

Adoption fee: $200 (for both dogs). June and Cash are a bonded pair, and must be adopted together.

Are you looking for an epic love story to unfold before you? Come down to the Coronado Animal Care Facility today and meet June and Cash! If you have any questions, please email us at dogadoptions@pawsofcoronado.org. And please check out June’s and Cash’s full profiles!