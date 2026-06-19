NASCAR in Coronado: Sharp Coronado Hospital meet-and-greet

NASCAR San Diego Weekend kicked off Friday, June 19, and Sharp Coronado Hospital was thrilled to join in the festivities with a special meet-and-greet. President of NASCAR San Diego Amy Lupo met with Sharp Coronado employees to take pictures and “rev up” the excitement for the NASCAR races taking place on Naval Base Coronado, June 19 to 21.

Sharp HealthCare is serving as the Official Health Care Partner of NASCAR San Diego Weekend at Naval Base Coronado, where, for the first time in NASCAR history, races will take place on an active U.S. military base to celebrate the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary.

As part of the partnership, Sharp is providing emergency medical services at the Infield Health Center. The center, located in the middle of the raceway, will provide trauma field services to NASCAR drivers and crew members. The Infield Health Center will be staffed by the Sharp Coronado Hospital emergency nurses and physicians.

The Sharp Infield Health Center represents a first for Sharp — it will be fully operational and led by a Sharp hospital team, bringing emergency medical care directly to one of the largest sporting events ever hosted in San Diego.

“We extend our gratitude to the award-winning emergency department team at Sharp Coronado Hospital for delivering exceptional care at the Sharp Infield Health Center,” says Chris Howard, President and CEO of Sharp HealthCare. “During NASCAR San Diego Weekend Sharp is committed to providing high-quality emergency care to the race car drivers and crew members as they take part in one of our nation’s most iconic sporting events.”





