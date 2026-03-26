Friday, March 27, 2026
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Coronado Rotary celebrates a century of service

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor

There was a fair amount of bedazzlement and bling the first weekend of spring at the Coronado Yacht Club on Saturday, March 21, when Rotary Club of Coronado exuberantly celebrated its 100th birthday. Arriving in either seasonally-suitable sparkle or breezy beach attire, a cadre of 120 Rotarians and guests danced the night away to the tunes of Coronado’s own Suenamis while commemorating ten decades of service to not only this coastal community, but the region, the nation, and the world.

Founded on March 8, 1926, Rotary Club of Coronado is the oldest and largest service organization on the Emerald Isle. As Mayor John Duncan aptly stated, “[This] is a century of amazing Rotarians, more often than not, working quietly in the background, with true service above self, to make the City of Coronado so much better than it otherwise would be.”

Celebrating a century of service to their local community, nation, and the world, Coronado Rotary revelers convened at the Coronado Yacht Club to commemorate their ten decades of service and launch their next era dedicated to “Service Above Self.” Submitted photo

Chaired by Coronado native Sara Stillman, the “Century of Sparkle Committee” included Natalie Bailey, Maryann Berta, Ginger Cox, Suzanne Frontz, and Suzanne Popp. “Celebrating 100 years of Rotary in Coronado was incredibly special,” noted Committee Chair Stillman. “The evening was a reflection of the friendships, service, and community spirit that define this club.”

What made the evening particularly meaningful were the “pre-parties” held prior to the event in the private homes of numerous Rotarians. Attendees were randomly placed in small groups of ten for a cozy cocktail hour of camaraderie and collegiality while getting to know one another better before venturing to the Yacht Club.

“This year has been so special celebrating our club’s 100th birthday,” said club President Natalie Bailey, as Coronado Rotary initiated their celebratory spirit months ago, with a series of festive community events designed to bring awareness to the longevity of the club. “From the summer beach barbecue, the Spreckels Park Ice Cream Social, the Coronado Historical Association’s Rotary Exhibit, the eventual “Coronado” sign gift for the city, to our “Century of Sparkle” party, Rotary’s 100 Centennial Committee has gone above and beyond to make this year one we will never forget,” Bailey continued. “Here’s to the next 100!”

Over the decades, Rotary Club of Coronado has raised millions of dollars for myriad initiatives and causes, from literacy and peace or water and health to first responders, veterans, and military personnel, as well as other local, regional, national, and global issues of concern to society today. Coronado Rotary is part of a global network of more than 1.2 million neighbors, leaders, friends, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in local communities, and in individuals themselves. With the motto “Service Above Self,” the “four pillars” of Rotary focus on encouraging service through the development of acquaintance, high ethical standards in all occupations, applying the ideal of service personally and professionally, and advancing international understanding, goodwill, and peace.



SourceRotary Club of Coronado

2 COMMENTS

  1. Great article, Dani! You covered this wonderful club and our 100th year so well. Rotarians love to serve AND have fun!! 🥰

    Suzanne Manuel – Proud Rotarian

    • Suzanne, I only made a few tweeks (and added links) to the press release sent to me. Credit goes back to Rotary for the lovely article about the festive celebration! 💯

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Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

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