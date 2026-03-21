Monday, March 23, 2026

Bicyclist killed in collision on Silver Strand Highway

Less than 1 min.
Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
A bicyclist died on March 17 after being struck by a vehicle on the southbound lanes of the
Silver Strand State Highway at Tulagi, the Coronado Police Department reports.
The San Diego County Medical Examiner identified the man as James Joseph Berta, 78.
The driver of the involved vehicle remained at the location and rendered aid to the victim, as did bystanders. Officers on scene initiated life-saving measures for the 78-year-old cyclist, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The collision is currently under investigation, but drugs and alcohol do not appear to be involved, police say.



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Coronado Times Staff
Coronado Times Staff
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