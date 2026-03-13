Safe Harbor Coronado to partner with Coronado middle schools for comprehensive drug prevention programming

On March 17, Safe Harbor Coronado will present its annual Drug Prevention Program at Coronado Middle School, providing evidence-based substance-use prevention education for students in grades six through eight, along with an afternoon presentation for parents and caregivers.

All sixth-grade students will participate in Safe Harbor’s Drug Prevention Program, an interactive, scenario-based experience designed to help students recognize risk, resist peer pressure, and make healthy, informed choices during critical developmental years. The interactive program uses real-life scenarios, peer-to-peer discussions, and expert-led stations to teach students refusal skills, healthy decision-making, emotional regulation, and how to navigate peer pressure. The program is a cornerstone of Safe Harbor’s prevention efforts and is made possible through close collaboration with CMS staff, trained volunteers, and community professionals.

Seventh- and eighth-grade students will attend a drug prevention presentation led by Clayton Cranford, a nationally recognized expert in youth drug and alcohol prevention. His presentation places a strong emphasis on vaping, addressing how social media, peer influence, and easy online access are driving youth substance use, while reinforcing prevention messaging as students gain increased independence.

Directly following the event, Cranford will also present to parents and caregivers, exposing how the vaping industry targets teens, how parents can confidently speak with their children about drugs, and what families can do to prevent access at home. The parent presentation provides science-based information and practical prevention strategies.

“What makes this program so impactful is that it goes beyond simply saying ‘don’t do drugs,’” said Safe Harbor Coronado Executive Director Danielle Maske. “We focus on teaching students how to manage emotions, test boundaries in healthy ways, and make confident decisions when faced with peer pressure.”

Through this multi-grade, family-inclusive approach, Safe Harbor Coronado continues its mission to prevent youth substance use by educating and empowering students and families.

Safe Harbor Coronado is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and families through evidence-based prevention education, social-emotional learning, and mental-health support. Serving the Coronado community since 1998, Safe Harbor continues to invest in programs that build resilience, confidence, and lifelong coping skills.

Event Schedule:

Drug Prevention 6th Grade Event: 8:20-11:40am Coronado Middle School

Drug Prevention Parent Essentials: 11:45-1:15pm Granzer Hall (Coronado Middle School)

Drug Prevention 7th & 8th Grade Assembly: 1:55-2:55pm Coronado High School Theater





