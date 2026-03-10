Coronado Unified schools awarded Purple Star designation for supporting military students

For the second consecutive cycle, all four schools in the Coronado Unified School District have once again earned the prestigious Purple Star School designation — a proud achievement that highlights the district’s ongoing commitment to military-connected students and their families.

The California Purple Star School Designation Program recognizes schools that go above and beyond to support the unique needs of military families. To qualify, schools must meet specific criteria, such as offering easily accessible resources for military-connected families and creating student-led programs that make new students feel welcomed, connected, and supported academically and socially from day one.

“Our military connected students are a vital part of the culture and spirit of Coronado schools,” said Superintendent Karl Mueller. “It’s an honor to provide transition support and services and to welcome these resilient and diverse students into our classrooms. Their experiences and perspectives bring an invaluable energy and perspective to our student body.”

Mueller added that earning the Purple Star designation again reflects both dedication and strong community partnerships. “Receiving this recognition for a second time is a testament to our deep commitment to military students and our close partnership with our neighbors at Naval Base Coronado and the U.S. Navy.”

In a statement released by the California Department of Education, State Superintendent Tony Thurmond praised the honorees: “I am proud to congratulate the educators, staff, administrators, parents, and students at every one of our Purple Star Schools. “The unique resources and wraparound supports that these schools provide are crucial to welcoming our military-connected families into our school communities. Each one of our Purple Star Schools works thoughtfully and tirelessly to ensure that our military-connected students are supported to learn, grow, and thrive while their parents serve our country.”

April is the Month of the Military Child and the district will celebrate its Purple Star awards and honor the strong military-community within CUSD at the April 16 Governing Board meeting.





