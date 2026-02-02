Monday, February 2, 2026
Upcoming day trips from the Spreckels Center include Oceanside Museum of Art and Getty Villa

City of Coronado
Oceanside Museum of Art

Wednesday, February 26

Enjoy a relaxing city van trip to the Oceanside Museum of Art, where participants will have time to freely explore vibrant and contemporary works by Southern California artists.

  • Departure: 10 a.m. from the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street

  • Return: 3:30 p.m.

  • Transportation: City van

  • Lunch: Group lunch stop at Swami’s Café; meal cost is not included

  • Cost: $62–$78. Pricing varies based on senior and resident eligibility.

  • Admission: $10 museum admission included in the cost

Charter Bus Trip: Getty Villa

Monday, May 5

Travel aboard a comfortable charter bus to the stunning Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades. Designed as a recreated Roman country home and surrounded by tranquil gardens, the Getty Villa features a world-class collection of Greek and Roman antiquities. Join us for a memorable day of art, history, and coastal beauty.

  • Departure: 8 a.m. from the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street

  • Return: 7 p.m.

  • Transportation: Charter bus

  • Cost: $100–$150. Pricing varies based on senior and resident eligibility.

📌 Registration Information

Register online at ca-coronado.civicrec.com,
call 619-522-7343,
or visit the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street.



City of Coronado

