Upcoming day trips from the Spreckels Center include Oceanside Museum of Art and Getty Villa

Oceanside Museum of Art
Wednesday, February 26
Enjoy a relaxing city van trip to the Oceanside Museum of Art, where participants will have time to freely explore vibrant and contemporary works by Southern California artists.
Departure: 10 a.m. from the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street
Return: 3:30 p.m.
Transportation: City van
Lunch: Group lunch stop at Swami’s Café; meal cost is not included
Cost: $62–$78. Pricing varies based on senior and resident eligibility.
Admission: $10 museum admission included in the cost
Charter Bus Trip: Getty Villa
Monday, May 5
Travel aboard a comfortable charter bus to the stunning Getty Villa in Pacific Palisades. Designed as a recreated Roman country home and surrounded by tranquil gardens, the Getty Villa features a world-class collection of Greek and Roman antiquities. Join us for a memorable day of art, history, and coastal beauty.
Departure: 8 a.m. from the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street
Return: 7 p.m.
Transportation: Charter bus
Cost: $100–$150. Pricing varies based on senior and resident eligibility.
📌 Registration Information
Register online at ca-coronado.civicrec.com,
call 619-522-7343,
or visit the John D. Spreckels Center, 1019 Seventh Street.