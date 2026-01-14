Thursday, January 15, 2026
People

Faces of Recreation Services: Jacob Sirois

1 min.
City of Coronado
City of Coronado

Recreation Leader | Parks & Beaches Division

Since joining the Parks & Beaches Division in August 2025, Jacob Sirois has quickly become a valued member of the team and a familiar, friendly face throughout Coronado’s parks and outdoor spaces.

Born and raised in San Diego, Jacob went on to attend college in Santa Cruz, where he balanced academics and athletics as a student athlete majoring in business. His active lifestyle and appreciation for the outdoors made Coronado a natural fit.

“I’m an active, outdoors-oriented person, and this position gave me the opportunity to work in one of the most beautiful places in California,” Jacob shares. “I consider myself both a people person and an environmentalist, so I take pride in keeping our parks in excellent condition while making sure they remain welcoming and enjoyable for all ages.”

Jacob is known among staff for being punctual, reliable, and a pleasure to be around. Whether working independently or as part of a team, he consistently brings a positive attitude and strong work ethic to every shift.

What Jacob enjoys most about his role is the strong sense of community that Coronado offers.

“Whether it’s local coaches I see week after week or patrons relaxing on a bench and enjoying the fresh air, there’s always a feeling of joy and openness that makes coming to work rewarding.”

Fun Fact: When he’s not caring for parks and beaches, Jacob volunteers his time at an equine retirement sanctuary in Julian, helping care for retired horses — a reflection of his compassion and commitment to service beyond the workplace.

We’re grateful to have Jacob Sirois on the Parks & Beaches team and appreciate the energy, professionalism, and positivity he brings to our community every day.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

City of Coronado
City of Coronadohttp://www.coronado.ca.us/recreation

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Luis Madrid expands Coronado Coffee Company to Point Loma with the same quality and friendliness

People

Coronado Soroptimists invite community to see donation dollars at work

Business

Claire T. Fit: CHS grad helping busy women prioritize health

Business

Transfer Abroad Network: Creating a path from community college to a degree abroad

Business

New ownership at Coronado F45

Entertainment

Jennifer Welshons shares the tale of her dashing dog in “Dexter the Dachshund”

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

iPhones for beginners: Unlock the full potential of your iPhone

Community News

Kick off a week of holiday cheer with a wreath workshop at the Spreckels Center

Community News

Your extra Hot Wheels can build Coronado’s fastest speedway

Sports

Coronado Recreation Department offers five-week volleyball program for 7-13 year olds

Entertainment

Armchair Travel presents an evening with “The World’s Most Traveled Person,” Bill Altaffer

Community News

Grinch Goo-tastic Kids Night Out holiday workshop

More Local News

Amanda Johnson created Stop & Grow to get kids excited about reading

Business

VADM Robert “Rocky” Johnson Spane (1940-2025)

Obituaries

Pilates of Coronado now open on First Street

Business

A legacy of preservation: Coronado Historical Association announces 2026 GEM Awards

Community News

Luis Madrid expands Coronado Coffee Company to Point Loma with the same quality and friendliness

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2026, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Amanda Johnson created Stop & Grow to get kids excited about...