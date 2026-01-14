Faces of Recreation Services: Jacob Sirois

Recreation Leader | Parks & Beaches Division

Since joining the Parks & Beaches Division in August 2025, Jacob Sirois has quickly become a valued member of the team and a familiar, friendly face throughout Coronado’s parks and outdoor spaces.

Born and raised in San Diego, Jacob went on to attend college in Santa Cruz, where he balanced academics and athletics as a student athlete majoring in business. His active lifestyle and appreciation for the outdoors made Coronado a natural fit.

“I’m an active, outdoors-oriented person, and this position gave me the opportunity to work in one of the most beautiful places in California,” Jacob shares. “I consider myself both a people person and an environmentalist, so I take pride in keeping our parks in excellent condition while making sure they remain welcoming and enjoyable for all ages.”

Jacob is known among staff for being punctual, reliable, and a pleasure to be around. Whether working independently or as part of a team, he consistently brings a positive attitude and strong work ethic to every shift.

What Jacob enjoys most about his role is the strong sense of community that Coronado offers.

“Whether it’s local coaches I see week after week or patrons relaxing on a bench and enjoying the fresh air, there’s always a feeling of joy and openness that makes coming to work rewarding.”

Fun Fact: When he’s not caring for parks and beaches, Jacob volunteers his time at an equine retirement sanctuary in Julian, helping care for retired horses — a reflection of his compassion and commitment to service beyond the workplace.

We’re grateful to have Jacob Sirois on the Parks & Beaches team and appreciate the energy, professionalism, and positivity he brings to our community every day.





