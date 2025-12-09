Tuesday, December 9, 2025
Runners honored at Cross Country Awards Banquet

George Green
At the Islander Cross Country banquet on Dec. 6, seniors Vincent Russo and Morgan Maske were named the boys’ and girls’ MVPs.

Morgan Maske (Left) and Vincent Russo were the MVPs for the 2025 cross country season. Photos by George Green

The ISF awards for Integrity, Sportsmanship, and Friendship went to junior Maesan Everitt and senior Anton Youngblood. All seniors were honored. In addition to Russo, Maske, and Youngblood, senior plaques, shirts, and signature posters were given to Oscar Alicandri, Nathan Ayan, Andrew Buck, Chace Smith, and Woody Smith.

Rookie of the year awards were given to freshman Aryton Reyes and junior Vivian Scott.

 

Homemade cross country cake was a highlight on the dessert table at the banquet.



George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

