Runners honored at Cross Country Awards Banquet

At the Islander Cross Country banquet on Dec. 6, seniors Vincent Russo and Morgan Maske were named the boys’ and girls’ MVPs.

The ISF awards for Integrity, Sportsmanship, and Friendship went to junior Maesan Everitt and senior Anton Youngblood. All seniors were honored. In addition to Russo, Maske, and Youngblood, senior plaques, shirts, and signature posters were given to Oscar Alicandri, Nathan Ayan, Andrew Buck, Chace Smith, and Woody Smith.

Rookie of the year awards were given to freshman Aryton Reyes and junior Vivian Scott.





