Coronado cross country runners compete at Dana Hills Invite

George Green
Last Saturday, a little more than half of the Islander Cross Country team drove up to Dana Point for the Dana Hills High School Cross Country Invite. This is one of the larger invites in the state over a flat course that always produces fast times. All races were three miles long with several grade-level divisions. The only full team we entered (5-7 runners) was the boys’ D-3 Varsity Invite. Our top runner in that event was Vincent Russo, who placed fifth with a PR time of 15:33.

Vincent Russo (right) placed fifth in the varsity race with a PR of 15:33

Nathan Ayan was next for us, also with a PR, in 18th place with 16:28. Third for us was Andrew Buck, followed by Anton Youngblood and Ziggy Raunig to finish out the scoring. We placed in a tie for sixth place.

Nathan Ayan (bib 369) PR’d in the boys varsity race with a time of 16:28

We put four runners in the boys’ frosh/soph race with Evan Russo (Vincent’s little brother) placing sixth out of 110 finishers in 18:10.

Freshman Evan Russo (right) placed sixth in the boys frosh/soph race with a time of 18:10

Finley Maske was second for us with a time of 18:56, followed by Sebastian Tamirez and Jameson Laaperi.

In the girls’ D-3 varsity race, Morgan Maske (Finley’s big sister) placed seventh out of 77 finishers with a PR time of 18:36.

Morgan Maske (left) placed seventh in the girls’ varsity race with a PR of 18:36.

Next for us was Carly DeVore, followed by Nadia Roos. Vivian Scott and Lily Humphrey placed fourth and ninth, respectively, in the girls JV race, while Teahan and Paige Carpenito placed 24th and 40th in the frosh/soph race. Hanna Burns also ran but was misdirected and didn’t get a mark.

Find pictures of all the finishers here.

 



George Green
Head Cross Country and Distance Track Coach, Coronado High School

